New Music: Keri Hilson – ‘Scream’ & ‘100’ (Ft. Young Thug)

Keri Hilson makes her return to the music scene with two new songs, “Scream” and the Young Thug-assisted “100.”

“Scream,” produced by Polow Da Don and Mansur, finds the singer painting a picture for her man, of what she wants from him during their next bedroom session. “Baby, I’m all over it, all over this room. Aw sh*t,” she sings. “You put it in drive. You hit the gas, you tryna crash, you can crash it all night.”

Check out the sexy track here:

And on “100,” featuring Young Thug, she lets an ex know that she’s better off without him. “I was cool all by lonesome, oh, until you came along. You convinced me to be loyal, while you go do what you want,” she assures.

Keri is readying her third studio album – the follow-up to 2010’s No Boys Allowed – expected later this year.

Listen to ‘100’ below..



