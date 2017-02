Kehlani returns with a new song, entitled “24/7.” The Oakland singer opens up, letting others know, “It’s okay to not be okay,” on the DZL-produced track. “I don’t know nobody, who thinks that they’re somebody 24/7,” she sings on the hook. “I don’t know nobody, who smiles at everybody 24/7.” Tune in to Kehlani’s “24/7” inside.