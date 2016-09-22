New Music: JoJo – ‘FAB’ (Ft. Remy Ma)

JoJo enlists Remy Ma for her new song, “FAB,” on which they’re both calling out fake friends, or “Fake A** B***hes.”

“This song is very direct,” JoJo told The FADER. “We’ve all encountered fake a** b***hes, no matter the gender. So I wrote a song about it, calling them out but also celebrating the real ones.”

The songstress is gearing up for the release of her third studio album, Mad Love, which she tells FADER has “a lot of rawness” and “a couple of bad words.”

Hit play to rock with the duo’s “FAB” below..