New Music: Future – “Rock Star” (Ft. Nicki Minaj)

future-and-nicki-minaj-rock-star-christal_rock

Future and Nicki Minaj joined forces on a track titled “Rock Star” – which was due to appear on the Atlanta rapper’s Honest album, but didn’t make the cut after facing sample clearance issues involving its usage of George Michael‘s “Careless Whisper.” Following an opening from Future on the hook, Nicki jumps in with her verse. Via XXL, take a listen to their rockstar collabo inside.

Photo: Instagram

