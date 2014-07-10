New Music: Future – “Rock Star” (Ft. Nicki Minaj)

Future and Nicki Minaj joined forces on a track titled “Rock Star” – which was due to appear on the Atlanta rapper’s Honest album, but didn’t make the cut after facing sample clearance issues involving its usage of George Michael‘s “Careless Whisper.” Following an opening from Future on the hook, Nicki jumps in with her verse. Via XXL, take a listen to their rockstar collabo inside.
Photo: Instagram
Truly no matter if someone doesn’t understand then its up to other
people that they will help, so here it takes place.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging
on blogs I stumbleupon on a daily basis. It will always be helpful to
read articles from other writers and use a little something from other websites.