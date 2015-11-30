New Music: Fabolous – ‘Doin’ It Well’ (Ft. Nicki Minaj & Trey Songz)

Fabolous links with Nicki Minaj and Trey Songz on his new track “Doin’ It Well,” from his latest mixtape Summertime Shootout.

After Fab kicks off the track, which samples LL Cool J‘s ’90s hit “Doin’ It,” Nicki follows up with her verse. “Body language is the only talk he fluent in. He knew it was goin’ down when he flew me in,” she raps. “Anything that I got on he wanna do me in. Now all these nondescript b*tches wanna do me in.” And Trigga holds down the hook with some explicit lyrics.

Last week, both Fabolous and Trey released new mixtapes. Trey’s is entitled To Whom It May Concern.

Rock to “Doin’ It Well” below..