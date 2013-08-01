New Music: Drake – “All Me” (Ft. 2 Chainz & Big Sean)

Drake calls on 2 Chainz and Big Sean for his latest track, “All Me.” “Would You Like An Anthem?” Drizzy tweeted along with a link to the song. Each of the fellas raps their own verse on the track, with Drake also taking charge of the hook, singing:

Got everything, I got everything. I cannot complain, I cannot.. I don’t even know how much I really made, I forgot. It’s a lot.. f–k that never mind what I got, n-gga don’t watch that ’cause I… came up that’s all me, stayed true that’s all me, no help, that’s all me, all me for real. Came up that’s all me, stayed true that’s all me, no help, that’s all me, all me for real.

Drake’s third studio album, Nothing Was the Same, is scheduled for release on September 17th.

Check out “All Me” below: