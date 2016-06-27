New Music: DJ Khaled – ‘I Got The Keys’ (Ft. Jay Z & Future)

As promised, DJ Khaled‘s Jay Z and Future-assisted, “I Got the Keys,” made its premiere following the BET Awards. Hov laces the song with a couple of verses, while Future handles the hook.

Jay Z raps on the track:

Real life I’m like HOV. Real life I’m life goals. In real life they’re like me? In real life I’m like, “No.” My swag different, that bag different. My wife Beyoncé, I brag different. My baby Blue, I dream in color. That’s too much flavor, I don’t rap to suckas.

The trio was joined by an all star cast that included 2 Chainz, T.I., Fabolous, Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Swizz Beatz and A$AP Ferg, for the video – shot at the Queens Detention Facility.

“I Got the Keys” is the second single off Khaled’s upcoming album, Major Key, due July 29th.

