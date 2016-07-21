New Music: Desiigner – ‘Tiimmy Turner’

Desiigner follows up his hit, “Panda,” with a new single, “Tiimmy Turner.” The song takes from the G.O.O.D. Music rapper’s XXL freestyle, as part of the magazine’s 2016 Freshman Class. “Tiimmy Turner” is expected to appear on his upcoming debut album, The Life of Desiigner. Listen inside.
Thanks for every other excellent post. The place
else may just anybody get that type of information in such
an ideal approach of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and
I’m at the search for such information.
Can I simply just say what a relief to uncover somebody
who really knows what they’re discussing on the internet.
You actually realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
More people must look at this and understand this side of
your story. It’s surprising you’re not more popular given that you definitely have the gift.