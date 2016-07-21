New Music: Desiigner – ‘Tiimmy Turner’

Desiigner follows up his hit, “Panda,” with a new single, “Tiimmy Turner.” The song takes from the G.O.O.D. Music rapper’s XXL freestyle, as part of the magazine’s 2016 Freshman Class. “Tiimmy Turner” is expected to appear on his upcoming debut album, The Life of Desiigner. Listen inside.

