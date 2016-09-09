New Music: Common – ‘Lovestar’ (Ft. Marsha Ambrosius & PJ)

Common‘s got himself a “Lovestar,” and he sings her praises on his new single – featuring Marsha Ambrosius and PJ.

After Marsha opens the smooth track with the hook, the Chicago MC takes over the first verse with lyrics like:

Love can be sick or medicinal. A doctor of it, you gots to love it. God, body language I be spittin’ while we f—in.’ In your ear with somethin’ it ain’t clear. On your inside it appear, so somehow you here. I’m sayin’ I wanna stay inside. They say I’m a deep n—a, I’ma go way inside of everything you are. ‘Cause everything you are is my Lovestar.

Common debuted the song at this year’s ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, and it’s expected to appear on his upcoming new album.

