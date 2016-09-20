New Music: Chris Brown – ‘Lady In The Glass Dress’ (Full Version)

Posted on by

chris-brown-lady-in-the-glass-dress-christal_rock

Fans got a sample of Chris Brown‘s “Lady in the Glass Dress” as it served as the interlude on his 2014 album, X, and he now unloads the tune as a full song.

On it, Breezy sings about a love interest acting as though she doesn’t want him, but says he sees right through her. He then lets her know that in rolling with him: “Baby, I can make your dreams come true.” A couple of weeks ago, Chris debuted a new track, “What Would You Do?,”after being released from jail amid claims that he threatened a woman visiting his home with a gun.

Vibe to “Lady in the Glass Dress” below..

You May Also Like

New Music: Chris Brown – ‘Keep You In Mind’ (Ft. Bryson Tiller)
Chris Brown Released From Jail On $250K Bond, Debuts New Song ‘What Would You Do?’
New Music: Teyana Taylor – ‘Freak On’ (Ft. Chris Brown)
New Music: Chris Brown – ‘Grass Ain’t Greener’

One thought on “New Music: Chris Brown – ‘Lady In The Glass Dress’ (Full Version)

  1. Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!

    Extremely helpful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info much.
    I was looking for this certain information for a long time.
    Thank you and best of luck.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *