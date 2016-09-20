New Music: Chris Brown – ‘Lady In The Glass Dress’ (Full Version)

Fans got a sample of Chris Brown‘s “Lady in the Glass Dress” as it served as the interlude on his 2014 album, X, and he now unloads the tune as a full song.

On it, Breezy sings about a love interest acting as though she doesn’t want him, but says he sees right through her. He then lets her know that in rolling with him: “Baby, I can make your dreams come true.” A couple of weeks ago, Chris debuted a new track, “What Would You Do?,”after being released from jail amid claims that he threatened a woman visiting his home with a gun.

Vibe to “Lady in the Glass Dress” below..