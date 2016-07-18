New Music: Chris Brown – ‘Back To Sleep’ (Ft. Tyrese, R. Kelly, Usher & Tank) Secret Garden Remix

Tyrese didn’t appear on either of the three remixes to “Back to Sleep” Chris Brown dropped earlier this year, but the R&B crooner has now put the finishing touches on his version with Breezy, R. Kelly, Usher and Tank.

On his added verse, Black Ty gives his woman the lowdown on the effect she’s having on him, “Girl, you got my s**t so hard,” he sings – and also lets her know he doesn’t just talk a good game: “Watch me back up every word that I said.”

He’s currently filming Fast 8 (due in theaters next year), and her recently announced that he’s returning to the “Transformers” franchise for “The Last Knight.”

Check out Tyrese’s “Secret Garden Remix” below..