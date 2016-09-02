New Music: Cassie – ‘Joint (No Sleep)’

While at the VMAs this past weekend, Cassie announced that she’s been working on new music, and has a song called “Makeup” on its way.

Ahead of its release, she’s giving fans something else to rock to with “Joint (No Sleep).” The tune, from the soundtrack of Honey 3, finds the songstress singing about hitting the party scene with her crew. They hit the dance floor at the club, and plan on staying out ’til the sun comes up.

Cassie stars alongside Kenny Wormald in the upcoming Honey 3, due out on Sept. 6th.

Check out the The Stereotypes-produced track below..

via HHNM

Photo: Blank Magazine

