New Music: Boosie Badazz – ‘She Don’t Love Me’ (Ft. Chris Brown)

Posted on by

boosie-badazz-ft-chris-brown-she-dont-love-me-christal_rock

Boosie Badazz enlists Chris Brown for some assistance on his song “She Don’t Love Me.”

The Baton Rouge rapper is questioning his girl’s love for him, as he reflects on their day-to-day interactions. “[Monday] She actin’ like she don’t really miss me.. [Tuesday] I feel a difference in her kisses,” he spits. And by Friday she’s ready to hit the club all night.

Meanwhile, Breezy’s vocals are heard throughout the song. “Oh girl. I been looking for somebody who gon’ hold me down in this cold world, he sings as it opens.

The track appears on Boosie’s upcoming album, Touch Down 2 Cause Hell.

Rock with it below..

Photo: Instagram

You May Also Like

New Music: Chris Brown – ‘Keep You In Mind’ (Ft. Bryson Tiller)
New Music: Chris Brown – ‘Lady In The Glass Dress’ (Full Version)
Chris Brown Released From Jail On $250K Bond, Debuts New Song ‘What Would You Do?’
New Music: Teyana Taylor – ‘Freak On’ (Ft. Chris Brown)

One thought on “New Music: Boosie Badazz – ‘She Don’t Love Me’ (Ft. Chris Brown)

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *