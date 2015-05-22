New Music: Boosie Badazz – ‘She Don’t Love Me’ (Ft. Chris Brown)

Boosie Badazz enlists Chris Brown for some assistance on his song “She Don’t Love Me.”

The Baton Rouge rapper is questioning his girl’s love for him, as he reflects on their day-to-day interactions. “[Monday] She actin’ like she don’t really miss me.. [Tuesday] I feel a difference in her kisses,” he spits. And by Friday she’s ready to hit the club all night.

Meanwhile, Breezy’s vocals are heard throughout the song. “Oh girl. I been looking for somebody who gon’ hold me down in this cold world, he sings as it opens.

The track appears on Boosie’s upcoming album, Touch Down 2 Cause Hell.

Rock with it below..

Photo: Instagram