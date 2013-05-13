New Music: Ashanti – “She Can’t (Like Mine)” [Radio Rip]

As Ashanti preps her forthcoming album Braveheart, she gives fans another preview of what to expect with a song titled “She Can’t (Like Mine).” Ashanti has rock’d live performances of the track, and last night Power 105.1’s DJ Ty Boogie premiered an extended version.

She sings:

You told me you love me, you told me you cared. You said there’d be no more mistakes, yeah you said. You said you were sorry, it won’t happen again. And you came running back ’cause you know… I got that, Oh.

Ashanti’s new album is set to hit stores June 11.

