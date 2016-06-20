New Bling Ring May Be Behind Kevin Hart, Chris Brown And Blac Chyna’s Home Burglaries

Kevin Hart, Chris Brown and Blac Chyna‘s home burglaries may all be connected, law enforcement sources tell TMZ. Scott Disick is another celeb that has been hit, and here are markers in all of the crimes that lead detectives to believe they are related.

Hart, Brown, Disick and Chyna all run in the same circle … Kevin not as much as the others. Cops say all 4 were hit when they were out of town. The burglars zeroed in on jewelry and, when there were large sums of cash in a safe, the bad guys knew exactly where to look. Cops believe the burglars may know their targets, and cops are worried this is just the beginning. We’re told the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. that covers Calabasas and Hidden Hills has put the word out to LAPD’s Hollywood division to be on the lookout for the burglars, especially in the hills.

TMZ is told that there are no suspects at this time.