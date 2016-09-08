NeNe Leakes Talks Rumors That She’s Not Returning For ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 9 With Steve Harvey [Video]

There has been talks that Nene Leakes is leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta behind – guest appearances and all – and while chatting with Steve Harvey this week, the reality star cleared the air on what’s going on.

“The rumor is that you’re done with the ‘Real Housewives,'” Steve tells NeNe. “That is not a true rumor,” she responds. “I will tell you what the real deal is. They’re shooting season 9 currently, and just so happens for whatever reason, they started shooting and didn’t call me up.. I feel like Kelly Ripa, honey.”

She continues, saying they have reached out to her, and at this point they are talking. “So, I will possibly make some appearances in season 9. I don’t think I’ll ever be done with ‘Housewives.’ I feel very connected to the show. I’m the only original that’s there, so I feel like it’s my baby.”

While there, she also talked what her relationship is like with Donald Trump now, as she previously starred on his Celebrity Apprentice.

Steve tells her he needs a spokesperson for African Americans, and although NeNe agrees that he needs one, she says, “I ain’t gon’ be that person.”

Also on Real Housewives, via Twitter, NeNe said that Kim Zolciak is possibly returning to the show in its upcoming season.

via TheYBF

Photo: NeNe Leakes – Instagram