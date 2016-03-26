NeNe Leakes Offered Pay Raise To Return To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta?’

After leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta prior to Season 8, only making a few guest appearances along the way, NeNe Leakes may be returning to the show as a regular – with a hefty raise. She has reportedly been offered $2.5 million to return.

An insider tells RadarOnline, that producers are throwing money at the reality star in hopes of convincing her to return.

“NeNe is always a ratings plus for the show,” the insider explains. “And the producers want to make sure the show stays strong. The reason it stays strong is NeNe, so they’re throwing money at her.”

The source told Radar that Bravo execs want to ensure that NeNe remains a part of the show, because their new casting didn’t pan out this season.

“Kim [Fields] was not good,” the insider insisted. “The show needed NeNe to make her interesting, and they know that.”

The source adds that NeNe wants to hold out for as much money as she can get. “She will string the Bravo people along forever in order to cash in. She’s no dummy.”

Photo: NeNe Leakes – Instagram