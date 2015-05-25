Ne-Yo, Odell Beckham Jr., Kirko Bangz, Jas Prince & More Join Drake At Houston Appreciation Weekend Celebrity Softball Game

Drake hit up Houston over the weekend, hosting his Second Annual Houston Appreciation Weekend. On Friday, the Celebrity Softball Game went down at Cougar Softball Field in Third Ward.

Drake’s Gray team, which included New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Jas Prince, and Houston Astros alumni Brandon Backe and Chris Sampson, lost to the White team – which included Ne-Yo, Kirko Bangz, and Houston Texans running back and offensive lineman, Alfred Blue and Duane Brown.

A number of fans were gifted with autographed items, and were also able to take photos with some of their favorite stars.

The event benefited the Houston Astros Urban Youth Academy, a free summer baseball and softball league for boys and girls.

Photos: Drake/ Jas Prince/ Ne-Yo/ Kirko Bangz – Instagram

