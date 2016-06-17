Music Video: Rihanna & Calvin Harris’ ‘This Is What You Came For’ Video

Rihanna and Calvin Harris have debuted the video for their collaboration, “This is What You Came For.” Rockin’ an oversized silver, shimmering jumpsuit, RiRi is solo in a boxed in room with flashing lights, images of cheering fans, a forest and more surrounding her.

Rihanna and Calvin previously linked on “We Found Love,” which appeared on her 2011 Talk That Talk album.

The Barbadian beauty kicks off the European leg of her ANTI World Tour today (June 17th) at Amsterdam Arena.

Watch the Emil Nava-directed clip below..