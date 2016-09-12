Music Video: Keke Palmer – ‘Reverse Psychology’

Keke Palmer is looking “to change the thoughts of men” with some “Reverse Psychology.”

The Scream Queens star dropped off the video, which features her dancing alongside a group of dancers, and also shows her in a scene with her man – who’s emotional over her cheating.

“What if I told you that I loved you so but these h–s, I can’t let go? Could you handle all the things that you told me? How about some reverse psychology?” she sings.

Keke dished on the meaning of the visuals, during a chat with Billboard.

“I think for me, especially with the continuation of my shadow kids, it’s all about awareness,” she says. “I think, while staying true to myself and whatever my current disposition is, it’s important for me to display consciousness or the process of being aware of your thoughts as a young person. Whether it be abstract or actual or both.” Her “shadow kids” – first introduced in her “Enemiez” video – she says represents her conscience.

Watch Keke flip the script on her man, below..