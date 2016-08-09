Music Video: Kehlani – ‘Gangsta’

Kehlani drops the video for “Gangsta,” her sultry tune from the Suicide Squad soundtrack. In the vid, the Oakland songstress is seen lying across the floor of a house with a bat, and broken glass surrounding her.
Scenes also show in a darker setting, sitting on a boulder beside a pond – and it cuts to scenes from the movie. Suicide Squad hit theaters on Friday, setting an August opening record with $135.1 million.
Check out the video below..
After looking over a handful of the articles on your website,
I honestly like your technique of writing a blog.
I bookmarked it to my bookmark webpage list and will
be checking back soon. Take a look at my website as well and let me know your
opinion.