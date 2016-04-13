Music Video: Jaheim – ‘Struggle Love’ (Starring Demetria McKinney)

Jaheim enlists Demetria McKinney as his leading lady, in the visuals for his song, “Struggle Love.” The twosome stop by to chat with the pastor at the church, when Jaheim surprises his woman with the news that he’s joining the music ministry.

They are then seen with children with their instruments, Demetria accompanies her man while he gets a haircut and Jaheim hits his old neighborhood – all the while keeping a special place in his heart for the stage of their love before his bank account got bigger.

“Struggle Love” appears on Jaheim’s album of the same name, out now.

Watch below..