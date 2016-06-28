Music Video: Fantasia – Sleeping With The One I Love’

Fantasia is a woman of many faces in the video for her single, “Sleeping with the One I Love,” from her forthcoming LP, The Definition Of….

Locked behind bars, the songstress takes on the role of four different women – Fantasia, Brenda, Pauletta and Rox. “4 women. 4 stories. Watch their worlds collide in #SleepingWithTheOneILove!” Fantasia captioned a photo sneak peek of the video.

The ladies find themselves sleeping with the same crooked cop, and although he’s used to having his way with the four of them – little does he know, they’re plotting against him.

The Definition Of…, also featuring her previously released tracks “No Time For It,” “Ugly” and “So Blue,” is due to arrive on July 29th.

Watch the Derek Blanks-directed clip below..

