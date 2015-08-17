Morgan Freeman’s Granddaughter Fatally Stabbed

E’Dena Hines, the 33-year-old step-granddaughter of Morgan Freeman, was fatally stabbed in New York City, early Sunday.

According to PEOPLE, responding officers found E’Dena lying in the street outside her home on the 400 block of W. 162nd Street around 3 a.m.; suffering from multiple stab wounds to her torso.

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and taken to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, NYPD said in a statement.

E’Dena, who was the granddaughter of Morgan’s first wife, was taken by EMS to Harlem Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer,” Morgan Freeman said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace.”

PEOPLE now reports that the New York Police Department has named E’Dena’s boyfriend Lamar Davenport as the alleged killer.

Photo: PEOPLE/ Getty