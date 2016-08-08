Monica, Tiny, Kandi Burruss, Rasheeda & More Show Toya Wright Support After The Loss Of Her Brothers

Toya Wright received support from Monica, Tiny, Kandi Burruss, Rasheeda and a few more of her closest friends, while mourning the untimely deaths of her brothers – Ryan “Rudy” Johnson and Josh Johnson.

The ladies shared a few photos of them all lounging, and helping Toya lift her spirits after her heartbreaking loss. “I was having a rough day and my girls made me smile….Love u ladies so much. #sisterfriends,” Toya wrote along with the pic she posted (above).

Rudy and Josh were laid to rest in a private service in New Orleans on Friday, and Toya shared a photo of the two of them that was on display at the funeral, simply captioned: “My Angels.”

The author and entrepreneur also had the support of her ex-husband, Lil Wayne, who rushed to her and their daughter, Reginae Carter‘s, side shortly after hearing the devastating news of their shooting deaths.

Along with the below photo, Monica wrote: “When those you love experience heartache you surround them with the love. Happy to see my friend smile, even if it’s just for a moment @toyawright We Love You.”

Photos: Toya Wright/ Monica Brown – Instagram

