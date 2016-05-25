Monica Throws Son Rocko An ‘African Jungle Safari’ Party For His 11th Birthday – Shannon Brown, Tiny, Teyana Taylor & More Attend

Monica‘s son, Rocko, recently turned 11, and to celebrate the occasion, the “Just Right For Me” singer brought together family and friends for an “African Jungle Safari” party at Treetop Quest.

Partygoers enjoyed a huge feast, swamp water, cake pops, personalized Rocko treats (from chocolates to cookies),Safari hats and binoculars, safari survival snacks, safari suitcases filled with gumballs and a lot more.

The birthday boy and the other kids were spotted petting and holding some of the nonvenomous exotic snakes the handlers brought out, plus Rocko had some fun with zip lining.

Tiny and Teyana Taylor (who brought along her cutie pie Junie) were there, as well as Monica’s hubby, Shannon Brown. Romelo, Laiyah, Rocko’s oldest son, Malik, joined in – and Mo and Shannon’s moms came out to celebrate, too.

Happy Birthday Rocko!

Catch more pics, and a few clips from the party below..

A video posted by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on May 21, 2016 at 3:47pm PDT

A video posted by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on May 22, 2016 at 1:39pm PDT

A video posted by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on May 22, 2016 at 6:55pm PDT

Photos: Monica – Instagram