Monica Throws Son Rocko An ‘African Jungle Safari’ Party For His 11th Birthday – Shannon Brown, Tiny, Teyana Taylor & More Attend

Posted on by

monica-throws-rocko-an-african-jungle-safari-party-for-11th-birthday-11-christal_rock

Monica‘s son, Rocko, recently turned 11, and to celebrate the occasion, the “Just Right For Me” singer brought together family and friends for an “African Jungle Safari” party at Treetop Quest.

Partygoers enjoyed a huge feast, swamp water, cake pops, personalized Rocko treats (from chocolates to cookies),Safari hats and binoculars, safari survival snacks, safari suitcases filled with gumballs and a lot more.

monica-throws-rocko-an-african-jungle-safari-party-for-11th-birthday-09-christal_rock

The birthday boy and the other kids were spotted petting and holding some of the nonvenomous exotic snakes the handlers brought out, plus Rocko had some fun with zip lining.

Tiny and Teyana Taylor (who brought along her cutie pie Junie) were there, as well as Monica’s hubby, Shannon Brown. Romelo, Laiyah, Rocko’s oldest son, Malik, joined in – and Mo and Shannon’s moms came out to celebrate, too.

Happy Birthday Rocko!

Catch more pics, and a few clips from the party below..

monica-throws-rocko-an-african-jungle-safari-party-for-11th-birthday-05-christal_rock monica-throws-rocko-an-african-jungle-safari-party-for-11th-birthday-06-christal_rock monica-throws-rocko-an-african-jungle-safari-party-for-11th-birthday-04-christal_rock monica-throws-rocko-an-african-jungle-safari-party-for-11th-birthday-christal_rock monica-throws-rocko-an-african-jungle-safari-party-for-11th-birthday-01-christal_rock monica-throws-rocko-an-african-jungle-safari-party-for-11th-birthday-02-christal_rock monica-throws-rocko-an-african-jungle-safari-party-for-11th-birthday-03-christal_rock

A video posted by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on

A video posted by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on

A video posted by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on

Photos: Monica – Instagram

You May Also Like

Eve, Ashanti, Monica & Angela Simmons Set To Guest Co-Host ‘The Real’ In November
Monica & Her Kids Hit The Cavs Vs. Hawks Game In Atlanta With Teyana Taylor, Desiigner & Q...
Dak Prescott And Ezekiel Elliott Party With Snoop Dogg After Dallas Cowboys Victory
Monica Opens Up About ‘So Gone Challenge’ Drama With Brandy On ‘The Real’

2 thoughts on “Monica Throws Son Rocko An ‘African Jungle Safari’ Party For His 11th Birthday – Shannon Brown, Tiny, Teyana Taylor & More Attend

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *