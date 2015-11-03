Monica Lands Role In ‘A Meyers Christmas’

Not only is Monica preparing for the release of her Code Red album (due Dec. 18th) and accompanying tour, the songstress is also flexing her acting chops for the upcoming movie, A Meyers Christmas.

Last month we learned that Gabrielle Union snagged a starring role in the Universal film, and Monica shared pics after wrapping up on set with producer Will Packer, DC Young Fly and Jessie T. Usher.

“Just wrapped first day of The Meyers Christmas …” wrote Mo. “A small fun part just brought about some big opportunities .. Thank u @willpowerpacker for believing in me !!!!! Today was perfect !!!”

She also shared a clip of her alongside DC Young Fly doing what he does best.. bringing on the laughs. “Crazzzzzzzzzy LOL… Can’t get a thing done for laughing at @dcyoungfly … LOL” she says.

A Meyers Christmas hits theaters November 11, 2016.

See a pic that Gabby shared in character, as well as Monica’s clip below..



Braided Bliss… A new day, a new movie, and new character… I think I like her

A video posted by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Nov 2, 2015 at 2:16pm PST

Photos: Monica Brown/ Gabrielle Union – Instagram