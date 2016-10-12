Monica & Her Kids Hit The Cavs Vs. Hawks Game In Atlanta With Teyana Taylor, Desiigner & Quavo Also In Attendance

Monica took her kids, Rocko, Romelo and Laiyah, to the Hawks vs. Cavaliers preseason game in Atlanta on Monday, where Teyana Taylor, Desiigner and Quavo were all in attendance.

One pic Monica shared from the game showed her little cuties posing with Quavo – while another found Rocko and Desiigner snapping it up.

“Hawks VS Cavs game for My Babies,” wrote Monica along with a video she posted. “Our section was Lit… Divided tho as you can see LOL…”

Although there was a bit of a rivalry within the group with Monica (possibly Quavo) rooting for the home team, while Teyana cheered on her hubby, Iman Shupert‘s team, along with Desiigner – it looks like they all still had a good time.

“LOVE MY GANG,” Desiigner captioned a photo (directly below), that he posted on IG.

See a couple more pics and a clip from the game, below..

Photos: Monica/ Desiigner – Instagram