Monica Brown & Jermaine Dupri Spotted In The Studio; Preview New Song

Monica Brown was spotted in the studio with Jermaine Dupri working on some new material. “This girl @monicabrown in here sanging and yes I said sanging,” wrote JD.

It looks like one of the tracks they were cooking up may be titled “Guns and Roses.” Monica rock’d a shirt printed with the words, and Jermaine captioned the below pic of the two of them with: “Last night at the crib writing with @monicabrown #GunsandRoses literally,when we get together.”

While one of Mo’s hashtags read: “#IHadSomethingToSayOnTgisRecord”

To get a small sample of what’s to come, you can catch a preview of the song in a clip she shared with the following lyrics; “When u find a good one… If you mess it up there ain’t nothing that replaces that sh*t”:

Can’t wait to hear it in full! Not sure when the song will drop, but stay tuned.. we’ll be keeping an eye out for it.

Also.. during one of their sessions, the duo was joined by Usher. “#Luv4LIFE @howuseeit @jwarhol my history is nothing without those I shared it with..” Monica captioned their pic. “We lived, learned & grew #Together #MusicIsForever just like our friendships !!!!”

Photos: Instagram