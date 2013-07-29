Monica Brown & Family Catch WWE Live In Atlanta

It was a WWE Friday for Monica Brown and family, as they hit up WWE Live at Atlanta’s Philips Arena. She was joined by her husband Shannon Brown, and sons Rocko and Romelo.

The gorgeous mommy-to-be had her baby bump on display, rockin’ a black and white jersey with leggings. “SB is laughing because I’m SO EXCITED about WWE Live LOL… #IGrewUpOnWrestling got my wrestling tights thanks to @shunmelson LOL,” she wrote.

monica-and-family-at-wwe-06-christal_rock

monica-and-family-at-wwe-02-christal_rock
Her little cuties held onto their championship belts.

monica-and-family-at-wwe-03-christal_rock

monica-and-family-at-wwe-05-christal_rock
And caught up with WWE star, Titus O’Neil.

monica-and-family-at-wwe-christal_rock
Early last month, Monica was spotted in the studio working on new music, alongside Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox.

