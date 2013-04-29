Michael Jordan & Yvette Prieto Marry In Florida Wedding

Congratulations are in order for basketball legend, Michael Jordan, and his new bride, Yvette Prieto. Over the weekend the couple of five years wed in a Palm Beach, FL ceremony.

They exchanged vows at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, and according to reports, the bride and groom were joined by 500 guests, which included Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, and ex-Knicks center Patrick Ewing.

They were later joined by another 1,500 for the reception at the Bears Club, a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course community in Jupiter, Fla., where Jordan recently built a 38,000-sq.-ft. home. Us Weekly states that guests enjoyed performances by Usher, Robin Thicke, K’Jon, DJ MC Lyte and the 18-piece band The Source.

The above picture, is a visual of the 40,000 square foot tent where the reception was held. According to local realtors, the couple’s venue is the “largest tent in wedding history.”



Michael’s mom, Dolores Jordan, was snapped heading into the church.

Scottie Pippen and his wife, Larsa, and Patrick Ewing were all spotted outside.