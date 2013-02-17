Michael Jordan Celebrates 50th Birthday In Houston With Beyonce & Jay-Z, LaLa & Carmelo Anthony, Vanessa & Kobe Bryant And Many More

NBA All-Star weekend has been in full swing in Houston, Texas, and Michael Jordan kicked things off with a huge bash in celebration of his 50th birthday.

The party was held at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts Friday night, and it’s being reported that MJ donated a cool $100,000 to rent the space. His fiancée Yvette Prieto was by his side. Beyoncé made a trip back to her hometown, and was spotted at the bash, along with her hubby Jay-Z, NBA ballers Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony were there with their wives Vanessa and LaLa, as well LeBron James, Drake, Ludacris & Eudoxie, Teyana Taylor and many more.

Check out more of the familiar faces on the scene at the star-studded event below.



LaLa and Melo were all smiles.



They caught up with Kobe and Vanessa…



And LaLa and Vanessa posed in their black dresses.



It was a big weekend on TV for Bey, as her Next Chapter interview with Oprah, and HBO documentary both aired Saturday night. She was seen as Julius guided her and Jay through the crowd, and was spotted sitting enjoying the night.



Trey Songz was spied in a pic with Luda…



And Luda was also snapped with LaLa and his girlfriend Eudoxie.

Teyana Taylor launched her adidas Originals sneaker – the Harlem GLC – at the Galleria while in Houston (the shoe sold out in minutes online). She and LeBron posed for the camera.



Carmelo chilled with his Clippers friends, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin…



And they also got in a snapshot with Miguel.



Nas and Thunder guard, Russell Westbrook, stopped for a pic.



MJ chatted with R. Kelly…



Who also took to the stage to perform.



Drake had his drink on deck as he posed with a young lady.



And MJ smiled alongside Keyshia Ka’Oir and Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant.

Happy 50th MJ!