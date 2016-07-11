Michael B. Jordan Pens Message On Police Brutality: ‘This Hits Close To Home’

Michael B. Jordan is speaking out about police brutality in a lengthy post he shared on Instagram. The Creed star says he has been trying to process everything that has occurred over the last few days, and is still searching for the words to express his pain.

“This hits close to home. It could have easily been myself, my little brother, my dad, one of my friends, or any of us,” he wrote. “When one of us is murdered because a police officer is “afraid for their life”, it pains us – we feel it.”

“I’m concerned about my mother, my sister, and all my magical black women that are left to pick up the pieces,” he continued. “Often they are not acknowledged or thanked for being on the front line fighting these battles for and with us, but know your continued strength, courage, and unwavering love and support gives us the strength to keep fighting.”

