Miami Heat Wins Second Straight NBA Championship With 95-88 Victory Over Spurs

The players of the Miami Heat celebrate their second straight NBA championship, after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in game 7 of the NBA finals, Thursday night.

LeBron James came up huge with 37 points and 12 rebounds in the Heat’s 95-88 victory over the Spurs; capturing his second straight finals MVP, and fourth overall.

Listen, I can’t worry about what everybody says about me,” LeBron said holding both the NBA title, and his MVP award. “I’m LeBron James, from Akron, Ohio, from the inner city. I’m not even supposed to be here. That’s enough. Every night I walk into the locker room, I see a No. 6 with James on the back, I’m blessed. So what everybody says about me off the court, don’t matter. I ain’t got no worries.”

With the “W,” the Heat became the NBA’s first repeat champions since the Lakers in 2009-10, and the first team to beat the Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Congrats to King James and the Heat!