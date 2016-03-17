Melanie Fiona & Boyfriend Jared Cotter Welcome Baby Boy [Photo]

Melanie Fiona gave birth to her son, Cameron Lincoln, on Monday – with her boyfriend, Jared Cotter, by her side. The new mommy shared his first snapshot, which showed baby Cameron lying on her chest, while Jared kisses her forehead.

“Forever in Love,” she wrote in the pic’s caption. “Our Son, Cameron Lincoln was born on March 14th 2016. My life is greater with purpose… There is only Now. I am a Mother. What a great honour, What a miraculous gift. I am so thankful for this Love in my life… Surrounded by Kings…I will cherish you always. Thank YOU all so much for the love and support you have shown Jared and I throughout our journey to parenthood. We are ready… #Awake xo”

Melanie announced her pregnancy, back in November, writing:

The greatest power a person possesses is the power to choose.The only thing greater, is being chosen. Thank You for choosing Us. Jared and I are thrilled to become Parents.

The message was attached to an adorable video that featured her song, “I Want It All,” as she showcased her baby bump.

Congrats to Melanie and Jared!

See a few snaps from their recent baby shower below..

Photos: Melanie Fiona – Instagram