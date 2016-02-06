Meek Mill Avoids Jail Time, Sentenced To 90 Days House Arrest For Probation Violation

Meek Mill has avoided jail time, but a Philadelphia judge is sentencing him to three months of house arrest, reports The Associated Press.

On Friday, Common Pleas Judge, Genece Brinkley, ordered Meek to serve 90 days on house arrest, beginning March 1, for violating the terms of his parole in a 2009 drug and gun case. He cannot work during the three-month period, and must do daily community service with groups serving adults.

In the past seven weeks since his last court hearing, the Philly rapper has visited several high schools, including a local boys’ charter school, where he encouraged students to work hard – and also posed for photographs with them.

Prior to the judge’s sentence, Meek thanked her for giving him a chance, regardless of her decision.

“I just want to ask you for a chance to turn that corner and be a changed man,” he said. “You said you saw something in me … I want to prove you right. I believe I can be the bright star you intended me to be.”

Meek was found in violation of his parole in December. In addition to house arrest, Brinkley also sentenced him to six more years of probation.

