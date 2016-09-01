Mary J. Blige To Guest Star In ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Season 3

Mary J. Blige is set to guest star in How to Get Away with Murder’s upcoming third season. She returned to Instagram yesterday with the fierce photo above, after a brief hiatus.

According to Deadline, ABC is remaining mum on details of the Grammy-winning songstress’ role and the storyline for Season 3, however, in an earlier interview with Deadline’s AwardsLine, HTGAWM star, Viola Davis, revealed that there will be “a new mystery” in Season 3, “and it’s going to be presented very quickly in the first episode.” She also added with the new mystery, creator Pete Nowalk “explores the relationships in a much deeper way.”

Mary J has been transitioning to acting; just finishing the Dee Rees-directed Mudbound, and earlier this year she starred as Evillene in The Wiz Live! on NBC — a role that earned her a Critics’ Choice TV Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series. She also appeared in the Season 1 finale of ABC’s hit comedy series black•ish.

How to Get Away with Murder’s Season 3 premieres Thursday, September 22 at 10P/9c.

Photo: Mary J. Blige – Instagram