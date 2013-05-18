Mario Announces New Single With Nicki Minaj, “Somebody Else”

Mario is on his way back with new music. As he gears up for the release of his upcoming fifth studio album, the 26-year-old singer recruits Nicki Minaj for a brand new single, titled “Somebody Else.”

In a handwritten note to fans, Mario says that he’s changed so much as a man, artist, and creator; and he hopes that the Polow Da Don-produced track breathes new life into R&B and where he’s going to take it:

Nothing can explain the excitement in my heart at this point & time in my life. I have changed so much as a man, artist, & creator, and I realize more and more everyday that it’s not about me. It’s about me doing what GOD wants me to do; change the world with my GIFT.

I drop my new single “Somebody Else” ft. Nicki Minaj, produced by Polow Da Don, on iTunes next week. I hope this new song breathes new life into R&B and where I’m gonna take it! I want to thank you all for your patience… the wait is over!!

The song is set to hit iTunes on Tuesday, May 21st.

[MarioSoulTruth] Photo: ContactMusic

