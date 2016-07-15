Mariah Carey Rocks The Cover Of ‘Clash’ Magazine

Posted on by

mariah-carey-covers-clash-christal_rock

Mariah Carey strikes a pose in a sexy black number for the cover of Clash magazine. The publication caught up with Mimi to talk “her reality TV series, her intimate relationship with her fans, motherhood, and determination that’s driven her from hard times to world domination.”

The interview is accompanied by stunning photos shot by Tung Walsh, and a copy of the issue can be purchased here.

One thought on “Mariah Carey Rocks The Cover Of ‘Clash’ Magazine

  1. An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a colleague who had been conducting a little research on this.

    And he in fact ordered me lunch because I discovered it for him…
    lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the
    meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending time to discuss this subject
    here on your site.

    Reply

