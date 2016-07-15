Mariah Carey Rocks The Cover Of ‘Clash’ Magazine

Mariah Carey strikes a pose in a sexy black number for the cover of Clash magazine. The publication caught up with Mimi to talk “her reality TV series, her intimate relationship with her fans, motherhood, and determination that’s driven her from hard times to world domination.”
The interview is accompanied by stunning photos shot by Tung Walsh, and a copy of the issue can be purchased here.
