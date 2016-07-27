Mariah Carey Covers ‘Complex’ Magazine’s August/September 2016 Issue

After heating up the cover of Clash magazine, Mariah Carey sizzles on the front of Complex’s August/September 2016 issue.

Inside the issue, the Mariah’s World star opens up about her E! docuseries, her divorce from Nick Cannon, relationship with her fiancé, billionaire James Packer, and she also talks Prince.

Read a few highlights from the magazine below..

On ‘Mariah’s World’:

I’ve become more comfortable with it. In the beginning I was like, ‘Fine, we can document the tour, we can show what’s happening behind the scenes, with the singers, the dancers, the this, the that. You can see me when I’m on stage, I’ll talk—blah blah blah.’ But what I started to realize is that my best moments are off the cuff.

On her split from Nick Cannon:

I never thought I would either, but I never thought I would have babies with someone and then get divorced. Like, ‘Oh, great job. Repeat your past.’ … But life happens and it was supposed to happen. It’s fine. For [my children], I wish it hadn’t happened that way. For me, it was…[singing Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams’ “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late”] Guess it’s over. Call it a day.

On her relationship with fiancé James Packer:

I don’t expect him to be at every little thing that I do, and vice versa. He’s got a lot of stuff on his plate and so do I. There’s a mutual understanding … He’s a private businessman and there are a lot of things with his companies that I just can’t talk about. It’s just not good for me to do.

On Prince:

Prince was one of the best people I’ve met … He didn’t care about the big system. I was always like, at any time Prince could write a No. 1 song, because he’s that talented, but he chooses to do what he wants. I respect that. He actually helped me through a lot of situations with his knowledge. He always had a plan. I just can’t believe he’s gone. I was hoping that it was a trick that he was pulling—that it didn’t really happen.

