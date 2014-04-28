Magic Johnson On Donald Sterling’s Racist Comments: “It Didn’t Hurt Me As Much Personally As It Hurt Me For All African Americans.”

As you may already be aware of, Los Angeles Clippers owner – Donald Sterling – made national headlines over the weekend, when an audio recording of him going on a racist rant to his girlfriend was released by TMZ.

Sterling told his girlfriend, V. Stiviano (who is half black, half Mexican), that he did not want her bringing black people to his games.. including Magic Johnson. The heated argument began after V. posted a pic to Instagram, of her posing with Magic.

According to TMZ:

You have to listen to the audio to fully grasp the magnitude of Sterling’s racist worldview. Among the comments: — “It bothers me a lot that you want to broadcast that you’re associating with black people. Do you have to?” (3:30) — “You can sleep with [black people]. You can bring them in, you can do whatever you want. The little I ask you is not to promote it on that … and not to bring them to my games.” (5:15) — “I’m just saying, in your lousy f******* Instagrams, you don’t have to have yourself with, walking with black people.” (7:45) — “…Don’t put him [Magic] on an Instagram for the world to have to see so they have to call me. And don’t bring him to my games.” (9:13) Sterling has a documented history of allegedly racist behavior — he’s been sued twice by the federal government for allegedly refusing to rent apartments to Blacks and Latinos. He was also sued by former Clippers exec Elgin Baylor for racial discrimination — though a jury was ultimately not convinced and shot down Baylor’s case. Sterling has been separated from his wife Shelly for years. She remains a key player in running the team and sources tell us she’s “mortified” by Sterling’s comments.

Since the audio surfaced, CBS Los Angeles caught up with Magic to discuss his thoughts on the comments made. He expressed his disappointment with the situation, sharing that he and Sterling “had lunch and even shared meals to talk about his team”:

I’m very disappointed, angry and upset. Let’s go back when I first got here in 1979. Dr. Buss took me to my first real party at Donald Sterling’s house in Malibu for his annual BBQ. Ever since then, since Dr. Buss introduced me to him at the time he bought the Clippers, we’ve been out, we’ve had lunch and even shared meals to talk about his team, so I thought we had a sort of a friendship, even though it may be a distant one.

He went on to say that he thought there was mutual respect between the two of them, and added that the comments didn’t hurt him as much personally as it hurt him for all African Americans.

I respect him, I thought he respected me, but when these comments came out, it hurt. It didn’t hurt me as much personally as it hurt me for all African Americans. If you come to me and say, ‘Hey look I’m a racist or I discriminate against blacks or I don’t like you because you’re African American, I respect that. I can respect you more by doing that, but don’t smile in my face, shake my hand and then you don’t really respect me or want me to be around or come to your games as the owner of the Clippers.

He continued saying that he felt bad for the Doc Rivers, the players, and others associated with Sterling:

I feel bad for Doc Rivers, Chris Paul and all those guys who are African Americans that play for Donald Sterling. Then you think about all the people who live in his apartment building – some of them are African Americans, too. We’re putting a lot of money to his pocket, but at the same time he doesn’t want us in there or come to the Clipper games. I think that all of us are outraged. We are all upset … If you’re going to be like this, ‘why do you own a team in the NBA which is over 70% African American basketball players?

Magic also opened up about what he feels Sterling should do next:

I think he should step down. If you feel like that in a league that is predominately African Amercians, you shouldn’t be owning a team. It’s a shame because of the fact at this time, here we are now in 2014, we still are having people discriminating against African Americans. That’s uncalled for and has no place in the NBA.

“We’ve seen it happen before -Marge Schott – and they had to give up their teams,” he said. “So Adams is really going to make a big decision because this a black eye for the league, not just for the city and Clipper fans, but for the league. This is going to be a really important-big first decision that he has to make.”

In protest to the remarks, Clippers players wore their shooting shirts and practice jerseys inside out before their playoff game against the Golden State Warriors Sunday afternoon.

Although they’d discussed the possibility of boycotting Game 4 in a team meeting Saturday, they ultimately decided against it. As the players took the court, they all tossed their warmup jackets with the Clippers name on front to midcourt, then warmed up with their shooting shirts inside out — and also wore black wristbands on their left arms and black socks as part of the protest.

President Barack Obama added his voice to talks on the controversial issue. Read his full comments here… plus Charles Barkley, DeAndre Jordan, and Kobe Bryant react.

The Clippers players are debating a stronger statement during Game 5 of the series against the Warriors in L.A. on Tuesday, a source tells Yahoo Sports — adding that the players needed more time to decide what they want to do, and prefer that a stronger statement be made on their home floor at the Staples Center.

Photos: Getty Images/CBS Local LA/Yahoo Sports/Arash Markazi-Twitter