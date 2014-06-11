Magic & Cookie Johnson Talk Past Marriage Trouble & More In EBONY’s July 2014 Issue

Magic and Cookie Johnson grace the over of EBONY magazine’s July 2014 issue. Inside the issue, the couple talks past problems in their marriage that they were able to work through, as well as the highly publicized Donald Sterling controversy.

“We had our ups and downs. We had a period where we were about to separate,” Cookie admitted to the magazine. “There was a point where I was home all the time; he was working. Sometimes you start growing apart a little because he’s seeing new adventurous stuff. He’s out in the world. He’s growing. [But] I’m stagnant.”

Magic agrees there was a strain of their marriage, but says that they are now connected: “We just look at each other and say how blessed we are.”

“If I had kept going [that way] and the kids left, we would probably be divorced,” added the NBA legend. “Now we’re so connected to each other, but it took that situation to bring us back. I’ve always told Cookie, ‘The only thing I wanted was to grow old with you.’ [Now] we just look at each other and say how blessed we are.”

When speaking on the Donald Sterling incident, Magic said he was glad that he was able to stand up for our people and be the voice, and also revealed that the media frenzy surrounding the scandal brought out his competitive side.

