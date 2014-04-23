Lupita Nyong’o Tops PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful List

Lupita Nyong’o has been named PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful Person! The Mexican-bon, Kenyan-raised beauty has graced cover after cover, nabbed an Oscar for her work in Steve McQueen‘s 12 Years a Slave, and was just recently appointed as new Brand Ambassadress for Lancôme  Paris.

Adding to her long list of accolades, the 31-year-old actress is now topping PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful list. “It was exciting and just a major, major compliment,” Lupita said, expressing her joy with covering the issue. “I was happy for all the girls who would see me on [it] and feel a little more seen.”

She went on to explain how she first equated beauty with what she was seeing on television: “Light skin and long, flowing, straight hair.. Subconsciously you start to appreciate those things more than what you possess.” Managing director and head of PR for the Africa Cancer Foundation, her mother, Dorothy“always said I was beautiful. “And I finally believed her at some point.”

In addition to dying her hair every color (except blonde) as a teen, she shares that she even shaved her head bald. “It was very strange and very cold!” she says, laughing. “It was scary but I like to dare myself,”  she admits of the experience.

The best compliments Lupita says she gets now are, “when I have been called beautiful with not one drop of makeup on.” She continues, “And also before I comb my hair or put on a pretty dress. Happiness is the most important thing.”

Congratulations Lupita!

