‘Love & Hip Hop’ Reportedly Heading To Houston And Miami

“Love & Hip Hop” is reportedly heading to the Lone Star State. According to TMZ, the franchise is eyeing Houston, TX as one of its new cities – as well as Miami.

More from TMZ:

Producers are already auditioning cast members in both cities, according to our sources. They’re hoping to get the casts nailed down by April, so they can premiere by late summer. Whichever city seems more promising — aka ratchet and drama-filled — will air first. We’re told the show likes those cities because they have completely different vibes from New York, Atlanta and L.A.

There’s word that while there are a few big names in the mix, producers also a few new faces that are linked to each city’s nightlife.

Photo: TMZ