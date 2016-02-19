Listen: Chris Brown Teases ‘Back To Sleep’ Remix Ft. Usher, Zayn, Miguel, August Alsina, Bryson Tiller, Tyrese & Tank

Posted on by

chris-brown-teases-back-to-sleep-remix-with-usher-and-more-christal_rock

Y’all ready for this remix? Chris Brown enlists Usher, Zayn, Miguel, August Alsina, Bryson Tiller, Tyrese and Tank for what he calls the “ultimate R&B song” — the remix to his hot single, “Back To Sleep.”

“#TURBS the ultimate R&B song @howuseeit @zayn round 1!! @miguel @augustalsina @brysontiller round 2!round 3 @tyrese @therealtank,” Breezy wrote as he teased the track in a clip he shared on Instagram.


Usher’s heard on the snippet first on the snippet; dropping lyrics like: “Love how I eat on that p***y. Just might go put a tat on that p***y.” Then it cuts to Breezy, who sings: “Where you been, it’s been a year, and baby I ain’t seen you.”

No word on when the full song will arrive, but we’re definitely here for this lineup.

Catch two snippets from Usher, posted by Chris Brown France’s Twitter, below..

Photo: Exclusive Access.net

You May Also Like

Throwback Thursday: Tony! Toni! Toné! – ‘Just Me And You’
New Music: Tory Lanez – ‘TIME’ & ‘Look No Further’
Keke Palmer Reveals ‘Lauren’ EP Release Date, Tracklist
New Music: Twista – ‘Next To You’ (Ft. Jeremih)

One thought on “Listen: Chris Brown Teases ‘Back To Sleep’ Remix Ft. Usher, Zayn, Miguel, August Alsina, Bryson Tiller, Tyrese & Tank

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *