Listen: August Alsina Teases New Song

August Alsina has been hard at work on his sophomore album, and as he puts the finishing touches on the project, it looks like the R&B crooner’s giving fans a sneak peek of what’s to come with a new song he previewed via social media.

“I hope I see you on the other side,” he sings. “So we can kick it like we did before… See you on the other side.”

The new album, which August previously stated he’s more than excited about, is expected to drop before the end of the year.

“really hope I see you. #myalbumiscoming,” he captioned the clip.

Check it out below..

