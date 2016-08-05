Lil Wayne Rushed To Toya Wright & Reginae Carter’s Side After Death Of Toya’s Brothers

Lil Wayne made sure to be by his ex-wife, Toya Wright, and daughter, Reginae Carter‘s, side following the shooting deaths of Toya’s brothers in New Orleans, Sunday.

According to TMZ, Wayne dropped everything as soon as he heard that the tragic news about Rudy and Josh Johnson, and hopped on a jet the same day.

via TMZ:

We’re told Weezy was completely devastated over the death of his ex’s brothers, and wanted to get to Toya and their daughter as soon as he could to pay his respects. He’s been in NOLA since Sunday and just left Thursday. Lil Wayne was especially close to Toya’s brother, Rudy, who used to live with Wayne.

The service for Toya’s brothers is set for today (Aug. 5th), but TMZ is told that Lil Wayne will not be attending, because he doesn’t want it turn into a media circus.

Again, we send our condolences to Toya, Reginae and their entire family.

