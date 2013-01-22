Lil Kim & Tiffany Foxx Shoot Video For “Jay-Z” In Brooklyn

Lil Kim returned to her hometown of Brooklyn with her artist Tiffany Foxx (signed to her International Rock Star Records) over the weekend, to shoot the video for “Jay-Z” – a single featured on Tiffany’s Yellow Tape mixtape.

The ladies rock’d the shoot in their varsity jackets and Air Jordan sneakers – The Queen Bee spotted switching things up with a couple of other looks.

Check out more pics from the set… and listen to a snippet of Kim’s verse below..

