Lil Kim & Tiffany Foxx Shoot Video For “Jay-Z” In Brooklyn

Lil Kim returned to her hometown of Brooklyn with her artist Tiffany Foxx (signed to her International Rock Star Records) over the weekend, to shoot the video for “Jay-Z” – a single featured on Tiffany’s Yellow Tape mixtape.
The ladies rock’d the shoot in their varsity jackets and Air Jordan sneakers – The Queen Bee spotted switching things up with a couple of other looks.
Check out more pics from the set… and listen to a snippet of Kim’s verse below..
Yesss I love QB she killed her verse as expected and Tfox got bars to I like her and I love there flashy sexy outfits Kim outfits are always cute and cunt I love it
