Lifetime’s “Seasons Of Love” Starring Taraji P. Henson, LeToya Luckett & Gladys Knight + “An En Vogue Christmas” To Air In November

Seasons of Love with Taraji P. Henson, LeToya Luckett, and Gladys Knight has gotten a premiere date. The film is set to air Sunday, November 23 on Lifetime.

Here’s what to expect from the film, which also stars Hit the Floor star, Rob Riley:

Kyla (LeToya Luckett, Single Ladies) and Amir’s (Cleo Anthony, Divergent) new romance is thrown for a loop when Amir’s father (Richard Portnow) suddenly passes away and Kyla’s ex, Miles (Rob Riley, Hit the Floor), comes back into the picture. The two struggle to determine what truly matters to them in this story of life, love and family. Taraji P. Henson stars and executive produces, while Gladys Knight and Cliff “Method Man” Smith also star.

The project, executive-produced by Taraji, was filmed entirely on location in New York City.

Catch it at 9p ET/PT, on Nov. 23rd!

Also.. look out for An En Vogue Christmas (starring the ladies of En Vogue as themselves).

Over the years, the funky divas of En Vogue have gone their separate ways, until they are asked to perform a benefit concert to save the club that made them stars. They put aside their hesitations to reunite for the special night, but first must overcome their challenging history with Marty (David Alan Grier, In Living Color), their former manager and the man responsible for breaking them up. In the spirit of the holidays, the ladies find forgiveness and come together for an epic En Vogue Christmas concert to keep the club from closing its doors forever. Stars Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, Rhona Bennett as themselves and features some of En Vogue’s biggest hits and two new original songs. Genelle Williams also stars.

This one airs Saturday, November 22, 8PM ET/PT!

