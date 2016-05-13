LeToya Luckett To Play Dionne Warwick In Biopic

LeToya Luckett has landed the role of Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic, Dionne. The R&B and pop music legend made the announcement in Cannes on Friday.

“She is perfect and she has exactly the right look,” Warwick said about the Destiny’s Child alum starring as a younger version of herself. “She will bring out what is needed for this part.” In addition to playing Warwick, LeToya will also perform her songs for the film’s soundtrack.

It was also announced that Lady Gaga, Olympia Dukakis and Danny Glover nabbed roles, however, The Hollywood Reporter states that immediately after the event, Lady Gaga’s rep sent out a statement saying she is not involved in the film. “She is not attached and will not appear in this project,” read the statement. Gaga, was supposed to play Cilla Black, who was described as the singer’s musical nemesis.

Warwick also hinted that real-life characters from her life at the time, including producer Burt Bacharach and The Beatles, could end up appearing in the film. “There’ll be a lot of surprises,” she said.

Production for Dionne is set to begin late this year.

Congratulations LeToya!